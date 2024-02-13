Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,078,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

