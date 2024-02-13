First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
