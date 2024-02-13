First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,677,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,855,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. 316,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,906. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.