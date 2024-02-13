First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,090. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

