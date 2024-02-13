First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 107,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

