First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 107,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.82.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Further Reading
