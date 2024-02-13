First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 861,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,059. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

