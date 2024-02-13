First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FSZ traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

