First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.97. Approximately 1,636,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,182,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

