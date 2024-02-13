FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $421,200.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 20th, Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82.

FORM stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 655,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,644. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FormFactor by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FormFactor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

