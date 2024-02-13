Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.65. 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

