Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,898. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

