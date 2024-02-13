Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,330. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

