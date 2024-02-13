Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,033,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $52.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

