Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 230.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 542,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,502. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

