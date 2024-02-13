Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. 3,885,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,609. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

