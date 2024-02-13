Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,319. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

