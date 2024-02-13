Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 8.1%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 4,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.