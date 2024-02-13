FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,200 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
