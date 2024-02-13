FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FutureFuel Trading Down 5.6 %

FF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. 335,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,065. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

