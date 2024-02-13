Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 1,177,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,803. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $669,648.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

