Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 18,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

