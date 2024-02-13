Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 151,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.83. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

GEOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.