Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.78. 1,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Global X China Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.41% of Global X China Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

