Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.07

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.2 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.