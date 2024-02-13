Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,371.03 or 0.06822636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $77,703.65 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
