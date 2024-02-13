Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.016-1.040 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. 222,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,963. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

