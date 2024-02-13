Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.9 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,963. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.