Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5-273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.91 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.24. 222,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

