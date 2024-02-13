Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Plans $0.55 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of GECCZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

