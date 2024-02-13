Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,883. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

