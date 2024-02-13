Grin Price Hits $0.0741 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $1.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00548343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00139578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00260425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00162490 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.