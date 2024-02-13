GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -202.51% N/A -87.22% GSK 16.24% 52.25% 10.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and GSK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 GSK 1 1 4 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.07%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than GSK.

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and GSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 3.83 -$233.66 million ($2.38) -1.07 GSK $37.71 billion 2.26 $6.13 billion $3.01 13.75

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSK beats Esperion Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.