Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

GOF opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after buying an additional 203,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

