Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
GOF opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.