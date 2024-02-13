Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 2.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.87). 16,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 9,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.89).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,712.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

