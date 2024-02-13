GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

