Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €129.10 ($138.82) and last traded at €129.60 ($139.35). 12,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.80 ($142.80).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €155.32. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

