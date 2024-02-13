Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,441. The company has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
