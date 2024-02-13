Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 149,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,441. The company has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.