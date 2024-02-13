Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Helium has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00017436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $29.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.