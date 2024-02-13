Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.40). 86,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 222,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.37).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 196.30. The firm has a market cap of £254.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.67, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

