Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 634 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.37. 8,258,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,197. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day moving average of $217.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

