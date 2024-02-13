Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 31,363 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $85,345.27.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,836. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 201,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

