HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.