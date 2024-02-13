hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Down 5%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

hopTo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

