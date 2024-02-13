Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.84 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.84 or 0.00015870 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $114.94 million and $7.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00041866 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,666,088 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.