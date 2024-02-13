Impax Environmental Markets plc (IEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 388.75 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.93. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,617.71 and a beta of 0.81. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 452 ($5.71).

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Environmental Markets

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,534 ($8,252.08). Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.