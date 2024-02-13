IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 86,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IN8bio

Institutional Trading of IN8bio

IN8bio Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 11.7% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 511,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INAB remained flat at $1.20 on Tuesday. 28,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.03.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.