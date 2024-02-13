IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 86,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on IN8bio
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
IN8bio Price Performance
INAB remained flat at $1.20 on Tuesday. 28,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.03.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.