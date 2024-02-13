InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 453.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InfuSystem by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 51,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 1.28. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

