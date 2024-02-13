Insider Buying: PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Director Purchases 2,557,593 Shares of Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,557,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,667,464.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PepGen Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PEPG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 88,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,795. PepGen Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get PepGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PepGen by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepGen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PepGen by 146.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PepGen by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PepGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEPG

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.