Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 46,593 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 46,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,385,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,450.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PTWO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

