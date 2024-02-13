Insider Buying: Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Buys 3,388 Shares of Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent purchased 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £5,014.24 ($6,332.71).

Chris Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Chris Dent acquired 14,624 shares of Ultimate Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £21,204.80 ($26,780.50).

Ultimate Products Stock Up 4.1 %

LON:ULTP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153 ($1.93). 283,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.08. Ultimate Products Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultimate Products

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.